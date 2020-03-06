Community activist Najee Ali called for the resignation of Black Lives Matter leader Melina Abdullah on Friday, saying her protest outside Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey's residence earlier this week has put a bull's eye on the District Attorney and endangered her life.

"Every murderer, rapist, and violent criminal Lacey has put in jail now has her home address thanks to Abdullah, who engaged in one of the dumbest protests in the history of Los Angeles activism," trespassing and ringing Lacey's doorbell at 5 a.m. on Monday.

The incident was punctuated by the appearance of Lacey's husband, who was caught on video pointing a handgun out the front door and ordering Abdullah's group to leave his property.

Najee, the CEO of Project Islamic Hope, said South Los Angeles leaders would hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today at the Bilal Islamic Center at 4016 South Central Ave. to issue a call for Abdullah's resignation.

Lacey, meanwhile, is clinging to hope that she can avoid a November runoff and keep her post for a third term, despite a tough battle against George Gascon, who was San Francisco's top prosecutor for 11 years. Updated results released late Wednesday showed Lacey with 50.14% of the vote from Tuesday's election, barely over the majority needed to win reelection without need for a runoff.

