Body of Shooting Victim Found After Break-In and Fire at Valley Glen Apartment

A man was shot and killed early Thursday in an apparent break-in at a San Fernando Valley apartment that was set on fire, according to police.

The 24-year-old man's body and two dead dogs were found inside the Valley Glen apartment after the fire.

#BreakingNews: Two masked men break into an apartment, shot and killed a 24 year old man and set the apartment on fire. Two dogs in the fire. The suspects are still on the loose. More on #TODAYinLA on Channel 4 @NBCLA from 4-7am pt. pic.twitter.com/rsdDQSPy0I — Mekahlo Medina (@MekahloNBCLA) December 8, 2022

No arrests were reported early Thursday, but authorities said the attack appears to be targeted. There was no immediate threat to anyone else in the area, police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Firefighters responded just before 1 a.m. to the 13800 block of West Oxnard Street. Flames were coming from a first-floor apartment unit in the 23,500-square-foot complex.

Neighbors described frightening sounds coming from the apartment before the fire -- yelling, three gunshots and explosions that authorities said might have started the fire. The fire might have been part of an effort to cover up the shooting, police said.

LAFD Alert-Update #ValleyGlen Fatality Structure Fire 13833 W Oxnard St MAP: https://t.co/ja34IjLPSJ FS39; The Deceased Is An Adult Male. Two Dogs Also Perished In The Fire. DETAILS: https://t.co/aevDvGQhmi — LAFD (@LAFD) December 8, 2022

"After that, we heard another explosion," said resident James Howard. "I looked out and I saw a bunch of rings of fire under us in the apartment below."

The victim's younger brother, who said he was in the apartment, called 911 from a nearby 7-Eleven, police said. He is speaking with police.

No other injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.