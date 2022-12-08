Valley Glen

Body of Shooting Victim Found After Break-In and Fire at Valley Glen Apartment

Neighbors described a terrifying series of event early Thursday, including gunshots and explosions coming from a first-floor apartment unit.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Mekahlo Medina

A man was shot and killed early Thursday in an apparent break-in at a San Fernando Valley apartment that was set on fire, according to police.

The 24-year-old man's body and two dead dogs were found inside the Valley Glen apartment after the fire.

No arrests were reported early Thursday, but authorities said the attack appears to be targeted. There was no immediate threat to anyone else in the area, police said.

Firefighters responded just before 1 a.m. to the 13800 block of West Oxnard Street. Flames were coming from a first-floor apartment unit in the 23,500-square-foot complex.

Neighbors described frightening sounds coming from the apartment before the fire -- yelling, three gunshots and explosions that authorities said might have started the fire. The fire might have been part of an effort to cover up the shooting, police said.

"After that, we heard another explosion," said resident James Howard. "I looked out and I saw a bunch of rings of fire under us in the apartment below."

The victim's younger brother, who said he was in the apartment, called 911 from a nearby 7-Eleven, police said. He is speaking with police.

No other injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

