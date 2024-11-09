Bomb threat forces evacuation of voter registration offices in Riverside and Orange counties

Authorities said the voter registration offices of Orange and Riverside counties were evacuated Friday after each received a bomb threat.

According to Elizabeth Florer, public information for the Riverside County Registrar of Voters, both offices were evacuated, and law enforcement was immediately notified.

Florer said that the ballot processing will resume on Saturday.

In Orange County, the threat received at the Santa office also led to the immediate evacuation of the building. A press release said that all staff and people who evacuated the building are safe.

According to the statement by the OC Registrar’s office, the evacuation took place 15 minutes before the office was scheduled to stop processing ballots.

Bomb detection dogs searched the building and no explosives were located.

The X account of Governor Newsom’s press office posted they were monitoring the situation with Attorney General Rob Bonta.