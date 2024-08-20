san fernando valley

Boy kidnapped, found inside running car in the San Fernando Valley

The 10-year-old boy was found inside a red Toyota pickup truck in San Fernando.

By Missael Soto

Police are investigating a kidnapping where a 10-year-old was found inside of a running vehicle in the San Fernando Valley.

The kidnapping was reported at 7:07 p.m. Monday near Bradley and Oswald Street in Sylmar. A man got into a running vehicle and took off with the child inside, according to police

The suspect ditched the vehicle on 1st and Jesse Street in San Fernando where the child was found inside.

A description of the kidnapper was not immediately available. The LAPD is leading the investigation.

