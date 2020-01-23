LAPD

Boy Stabbed and Beaten in Lake Balboa, LAPD Says

By Heather Navarro

NBCLA

A boy, 12 or 13 years old, was stabbed and beaten by a juvenile attacker in the Lake Balboa area Thursday afternoon, leading to the search for another assailant.

The reports of the attack came in around 3:10 p.m. in the 17100 block of Vanowen, LA City Fire said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victim, a teen boy, was taken to a nearby hospital after he was found on the ground, injured with stab wounds.

LAPD said after investigating, it was revealed that other items were used in the attack, including a skateboard, knife and scissors.

Police also said they were receiving other reports of people arriving at a nearby hospital with stab wounds.

One juvenile was in custody while the search for another was still active in the area at 5:30 p.m.

Officers said they were initially dispatched Mulholland Middle School to respond to a fight, but officials said the attack occurred on the street, not in the school.

All those involved appeared to be in stable condition, police said.

