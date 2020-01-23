Boy Stabbed and Beaten in Lake Balboa, LAPD Says

A boy, 12 or 13 years old, was stabbed and beaten by a juvenile attacker in the Lake Balboa area Thursday afternoon, leading to the search for another assailant.

The reports of the attack came in around 3:10 p.m. in the 17100 block of Vanowen, LA City Fire said.

Just In: LAPD says boy, 12 or 13 years old, was stabbed in Lake Balboa. One juvenile attacker in custody, and the search for another is still on in the area. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/ll9xu6cOam — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 24, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department said the victim, a teen boy, was taken to a nearby hospital after he was found on the ground, injured with stab wounds.

LAPD said after investigating, it was revealed that other items were used in the attack, including a skateboard, knife and scissors.

Police also said they were receiving other reports of people arriving at a nearby hospital with stab wounds.

One juvenile was in custody while the search for another was still active in the area at 5:30 p.m.

Officers said they were initially dispatched Mulholland Middle School to respond to a fight, but officials said the attack occurred on the street, not in the school.

All those involved appeared to be in stable condition, police said.