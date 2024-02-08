Boyle Heights celebrates new tiny home village for unhoused residents, mariachi performers

A new tiny house village was unveiled Thursday in Boyle Heights to offer shelter to unhoused residents and mariachi performers experiencing homelessness.

Nestled on the 800 block of North Mission Road, the new Boyle Heights Tiny Home Village (BHTH) is comprised of 72 tiny homes, restroom facilities, laundry amenities and access to services managed by Volunteers of America.

“So we can have clean streets, safe streets, so unhoused neighbors can be safe with heaters, with showers with bathrooms, with meals as well as a locked door,” said Councilmember Kevin de León.

The politician helped the community make its public debut. He announced that a portion of the village will be dedicated to artists essential to the historic Boyle Heights community.

“We are going to reserve a corner in this village for mariachis who are currently experiencing homelessness,” de León said.

The total construction for the project cost $4.5 million, with each residential unit costing about $65,000. Dozens of unhoused residents will be able to live in the completed village.

“We are fortunate enough to house 140 clients, so that’s about 70 units -- two to each room,” said Francisco Reynosa, BHTH program manager.