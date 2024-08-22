Boyle Heights woman wants her senior dog returned after it was taken

A Boyle Heights woman is searching for her senior dog who was taken by a woman near her home in Boyle Heights.

Spring Hernandez said that on Aug. 20 at around 8:30 a.m., her dog Gremlin was taken by a woman in front of a restaurant.

Hernandez said she lives behind the restaurant and her dog had escaped from her home and was near a tree.

“I think the lady saw the dog that was loose, was concerned, picked up the dog and talked to the business owner here and asked if it was his dog. He said ‘it’s my neighbor’s dog’” Hernandez said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

She said the woman tried yelling into the courtyard but Hernandez didn’t hear it. Hernandez said the woman was seen on camera walking away with the dog.

Gremlin is a small, white, 14-year-old Maltese and Shih Tzu mix. “She’s been with me for 14 years, very small, very friendly,” Hernandez said.

She said Gremlin has a leaky bladder because of her old age and is on a special diet. She is also very attached to her owner.

“This is a dog that I’ve had for 14 years, that’s lived with me in different states, different parts of Los Angeles,” Hernandez said. “We’re attached at the hip, this is like my child. I really need her to come home.”

Hernandez said she wants the woman who took Gremlin to know that the dog has an owner and a home.

She has been posting missing posters in hopes of finding her dog

“I know this woman was well intended, I just would really love it if she could bring her back,” Hernandez said. “This is an older dog and I want her last years with me to be really good ones.”