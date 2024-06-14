Downtown LA

Fights break out after graduation ceremony at Disney Concert Hall

Someone jumped over a balcony and attacked a graduate before a brawl outside the downtown Los Angeles venue, according to the probation department.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers at the scene of a fight at Disney Concert Hall June 14, 2024 in downtown Los Angeles.
NBCLA

A graduation ceremony that included detained youth on probation erupted into violence Thursday at Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles.

As the ceremony was ending, someone jumped over a second story balcony at the concert venue and attacked a graduate, according to the Los Angeles County Probation Department. Video that captured part of the altercation showed several scuffles on a stage. One person appeared to leap off the stage into a group of people.

No serious injuries were reported.

"All detained probation youth had already exited the auditorium and were placed in a secure holding area prior to the incident occurring," the department said in a statement.

Another fight broke out outside the concert hall, the department said. Four people were detained in that confrontation involving several people.

"A brawl involving several community members occurred outside the venue," the probation department said. "Local law enforcement responded swiftly, and four people were detained pending further investigation. No injuries were reported."

The probation department said the ceremony was a celebration for more than 100 Los Angeles County high school graduates, including more than two dozen detained youth on probation.

Operation Graduation is a collaborative effort between the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) and the Los Angeles County Probation Department. The event allows students in juvenile halls, probation camps, and County Community Schools to be part of a traditional commencement ceremony.

About 150 students were expected to be part of this year's ceremony.

