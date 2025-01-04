Moreno Valley

Brenton Wood, soul singer behind hit song ‘Oogum Boogum,' dies at 83

The soul icon died inside his Moreno Valley home Friday, according to his publicist.

By Missael Soto and Bill Feather

LONG BEACH, CA – AUGUST 05: Singer Brenton Wood performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC festival on August 5, 2017 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Brenton Wood, the soul singer behind the 1967 hit "Oogum Boogum," died at the age of 83,

Wood was found unresponsive at his Moreno Valley home Friday morning, his publicist Manny Gallegos told NBCLA.

Gallegos said he was with Wood the night before his death, playing piano with him at the singer's home.

Wood had previously told Manny to tell his fans that he would “catch you on the rebound,” upon his passing.

Wood had become ill in the past year, forcing him to slow down a bit. Wood's illness continued to worsen, according to his Gallegos.

Moreno Valley
