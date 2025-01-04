Brenton Wood, soul singer behind hit song ‘Oogum Boogum,' dies at 83

Brenton Wood, the soul singer behind the 1967 hit "Oogum Boogum," died at the age of 83,

Wood was found unresponsive at his Moreno Valley home Friday morning, his publicist Manny Gallegos told NBCLA.

Gallegos said he was with Wood the night before his death, playing piano with him at the singer's home.

Wood had previously told Manny to tell his fans that he would “catch you on the rebound,” upon his passing.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Wood had become ill in the past year, forcing him to slow down a bit. Wood's illness continued to worsen, according to his Gallegos.