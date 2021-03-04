Three Injured When Car Crashes Into Brentwood Homeless Encampment

Several people were struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning after the driver crashed through a homeless encampment in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Emergency crews responded to the 11500 block of W. San Vicente Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. after a single vehicle drove through the encampment, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A multi-casualty incident was declared as LAFD crews searched tents for additional injured victims, Prange said.

After an extensive search, a total of three people suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital, Prange added.

Special fire equipment had to be used to get the vehicle out of its off-road resting place, according to LAFD.

No further details were immediately known. It was not clear why the vehicle drove through the encampment.