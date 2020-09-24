Bridge Home Shelter for Women Opens in Koreatown

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilman Herb Wesson Thursday celebrated the opening of the “#SheDoes Haven,” A Bridge Home shelter in the Angelus Vista neighborhood that will provide 15 beds for homeless women in the area.

“Ending homelessness in Los Angeles is the moral and humanitarian challenge of our time, and it demands every ounce of our creativity, ingenuity and drive,” Garcetti said. “By leveraging the power of modular design and using shipping container materials, we are opening a new chapter for innovative housing solutions in our city and providing hope and healing to Angelenos who are most in need.”

The Bridge Home shelter in Angelus Vista is the 23rd to open across Los Angeles and the first of two planned for Council District 10, which covers parts of downtown and Koreatown.

The Angelus Vista site, which includes space for pets, will connect residents to counselors and other support staff, provide them with wraparound services and put them on a path to permanent housing, Garcetti said.

It is the sixth shelter since the program's inception to specifically serve unhoused women, Garcetti said. With this latest location now online, the city is providing a total of 1,781 beds through its A Bridge Home program.

Services at the #SheDoes Haven will be operated by 1736 Family Crisis Center.

