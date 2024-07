Fire crews were battling a vegetation fire that started near the Santa Fe Dam in Irwindale Wednesday afternoon.

The Santa Fe Fire was first reported at around 3:30 p.m. along East Arrow Highway.

The fire has burned at least 10 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.

BRUSH FIRE | FS48 | 15500 Block of E Arrow Hwy #Irwindale | #LACoFD Units were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. and onscene at 3:35 p.m. to a working fire with no injuries reported and no structures threatened. Currently at 10 acres. #SanteFeFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 17, 2024

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said no structures were threatened.

No injuries were reported.