Brush fire in Dana Point damages restaurant

Fire crews quickly stopped the spread of a brush fire that broke out in a hillside community of Dana Point Friday, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said.

The vegetation fire burned about a quarter acre before firefighters, who had to battle the flames in the steep terrain of the Baby Beach area, put it out quickly, an official with the OCFA said.

There was minor damage to the exterior of a restaurant in the neighborhood.

We are making quick progress with forward progress stopped on an approximate 1/4 acre vegetation fire in @CityofDanaPoint on the hillside above Baby Beach. Please avoid the area as we work in Unified Command with our partners @OCSDDanaPoint. pic.twitter.com/d0cHnBs5Pp — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) July 5, 2024

No injuries were reported in the fire.