Wildfires

Brush fire in Dana Point damages restaurant

The vegetation fire was reported Friday afternoon in the Baby Beach area of the city.

By Helen Jeong

Orange County Fire Authority

Fire crews quickly stopped the spread of a brush fire that broke out in a hillside community of Dana Point Friday, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said.

The vegetation fire burned about a quarter acre before firefighters, who had to battle the flames in the steep terrain of the Baby Beach area, put it out quickly, an official with the OCFA said. 

There was minor damage to the exterior of a restaurant in the neighborhood. 

No injuries were reported in the fire. 

