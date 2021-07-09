malibu

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Remote Area Near Malibu

By City News Service

At least 150 firefighters were battling a five-acre brush fire in a remote area of Tuna Canyon, Friday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that the blaze "has presented access challenges," with firefighters having to hike approximately 2,000 feet via a narrow trail and in steep, rugged terrain, to get to the burning area.

The fire was also being battled by air with water-dropping helicopters.

The department said the location of the blaze was about one mile up Tuna Canyon from the Pacific Coast Highway, on the east side of the road.

No homes or buildings are threatened at this time and no injuries have been reported. Tuna Canyon Road will be closed for an extended period of time due to the fire equipment in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

