Brush Fire Near Temecula Grows to Seven Acres, Evacuation Warning Issued

By City News Service

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread of a seven-acre brush fire in the Santa Ana Mountains west of Temecula that prompted an evacuation warning Saturday.

The blaze was reported at 1:54 p.m. in the 43500 block of El Calamar Road and was initially burning at a slow rate in heavy fuels, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An evacuation warning was first issued for six homes near the fire but was later expanded to include areas north and west of Via Escalon, east of El Calomar Road and south of Vista Bonita.

Officials said 115 firefighters were battling the blaze from the ground and the air and were making "good progress" toward containment.

