Evacuations have been ordered and roads were closed for residents living near a brush fire burning in Lancaster.
The fire in the area of North 90th Street and Avenue K in Lancaster has grown to about 349 acres.
Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the boundaries of West Avenue I to West Avenue J between 70th Street West and 80th Street West.
Road closures are also in effect along West Avenue I to West Avenue J between 70th Street West and 90th Street West.
The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. near North 90th Street and West Avenue K, according to officials.
The fire is in a sparsely populated area and no structures were immediately threatened.
Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. No injuries have been reported.