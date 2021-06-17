Evacuations have been ordered and roads were closed for residents living near a brush fire burning in Lancaster.

The fire in the area of North 90th Street and Avenue K in Lancaster has grown to about 349 acres.

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in the boundaries of West Avenue I to West Avenue J between 70th Street West and 80th Street West.

Road closures are also in effect along West Avenue I to West Avenue J between 70th Street West and 90th Street West.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. near North 90th Street and West Avenue K, according to officials.

The fire is in a sparsely populated area and no structures were immediately threatened.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. No injuries have been reported.