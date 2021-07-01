Burbank

Burbank Public Library Goes Fine-Free

The library will no longer charge fines for materials that are returned late.

By City News Service

Books

The Burbank Public Library is officially fine-free.

As of Thursday, the library will no longer charge fines for materials that are returned late.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"While fines for overdue items may seem like a small burden, they can create a major barrier to service for those who are struggling financially," Library Services Director Elizabeth Goldman said in a statement.

"Too many people have made the choice to stop using the library because of inability to pay or fear of accruing fines."

The move mirrors a step taken by dozens of other cities, saying the benefits of the library outweigh the effectiveness of fines. Burbank officials said other cities that have eliminated fines have seen people returning long-overdue items and returning to libraries after long absences.

"Making this change will allow increased access to materials and services, especially for our younger patrons," said Emily Weisberg, chair ofthe Burbank Board of Library Trustees. "By eliminating the barriers that fines represent, we're better able to meet our mission of connecting our community members to opportunities for growth, inspiration and discovery.''

LAUSD Jun 22

Nonprofit Gender Nation Donates LGBTQ-Affirming Books to LAUSD Schools

Los Angeles Jun 18

LA Public Library System to Reopen 20 Additional Library Branches on Monday

Gardens Jun 15

The Beloved Children's Garden Reopens at The Huntington

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

BurbankBookslibrary
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us