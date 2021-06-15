The Beloved Children's Garden Reopens at The Huntington

What to Know The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

San Marino

The Children's Garden reopens on Wednesday, June 16; vaccinated guests may visit both outdoor and indoor locations without masks; "unvaccinated visitors over the age of 2 must wear face masks over the nose and mouth at all times"

When you're a sizable destination that's as august, venerable, and multi-faceted as The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, every major step, change, or reveal can come with a number of different parts or components.

But "different parts or components" is one of the reasons fans of the stunning San Marino property do love it so: The Huntington, after all, is an incredible and vast quilt of celebrated historic documents, world-famous paintings, and outdoor areas that find inspiration in gardens found around the globe.

So California's reopening on June 15? It brings not just one change to The Huntington, but many.

Here's something sweet and sunshiny for parents seeking an airy, nature-nice experience for their kids: The Helen and Peter Bing's Children's Garden reopens at The Huntington on Wednesday, June 16.

Tots "of all ages" are invited "... to splash in water, play among topiary animals, make music with pebbles, dance under rainbows, discover fairy doors, and hold the magic of magnetic forces in their hands."

Entry to the Children's Garden is included in your admission to The Huntington, and does not require a separate ticket or reservation.

As for visiting The Huntington?

As of June 15, weekday reservations are no longer required, but "are encouraged for faster check-in." Keep in mind that holidays that fall on Mondays will require advance reservations.

The Huntington has also updated its mask policy: "Vaccinated visitors may go without masks indoors and outdoors," shared the landmark in statement. "Unvaccinated visitors must wear face masks over the nose and mouth at all times indoors and outdoors, except when eating or drinking."

The Red Car Coffee Shop and the 1919 Café are both open, but the tea room is undergoing extensive renovations.

And coming up on the calendar? A series of sweet Summer Evening Strolls, which will require advance reservations.

Call it a different way to do The Huntington, and a fine way to gently bask in its twilight pleasures after the heat of the day has kindly fizzled.

Whether you stroll in the daytime or a special evening, you'll find space to roam: The Huntington boasts 130 explore-ready acres, with pretty plots that boast picturesque water elements, succulents that seem to stretch for the sun, and, yes, all of those showy roses.

The gift shop is open, too, and there are gifts made for your papa on his special day, from posh socks that boast the image "Blue Boy," The Huntington's best-known painting, to garden books, Craftsman-style home goods, and more.

All the important visiting info, including when you can make reservations for weekend visits? Find it here.