Fireworks Are Returning to Cinespia at Hollywood Forever

What to Know Saturday, July 3: "Dazed and Confused"

Sunday, July 4: "Dirty Dancing"

The outdoor film series, which is presented by Amazon Studios, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021

The news that Cinespia is returning to Hollywood Forever cemetery with in-person screenings may not surprise many of its longtime fans, the people who've followed the famous local film series to the Greek Theatre for its recent drive-in events.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

For word arrived earlier in June 2021 that a PRIDE Month screening of "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" would take place at Hollywood Forever on the final Saturday of the month.

Learning that intriguing information, and knowing that there's still quite a bit of summer still to go, including the Fourth of July weekend, Cinespia fans may have had a hunch that an announcement regarding more in-person screenings was due.

And so it most definitely was, and it arrived with a sparkly and celebratory burst on June 14: Cinespia will present not one but two fireworks shows over the holiday weekend, first following a screening of "Dazed and Confused" on July 3, then after a showing of "Dirty Dancing" on July 4.

The comeback of the series, which is presented by Amazon Studios, also has a moving meaning for both movie mavens and the cinephiles who work hard to stage the outdoor events: It's the 20th anniversary year, and some special happenings are in store.

"As we are getting ready to celebrate our 20th year, Cinespia's return has become something very different," said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. "Now we will be celebrating the awakening of life in our city. I can't think of a better way to do that than gathering at Hollywood Forever in person to laugh, cry and cheer together."

A ticket to either of the Fourth of July weekend screenings is $42, and you can purchase yours now through the Cinespia site.

Know where you stowed your picnic blanket? It's time to find it again in anticipation of more great films shown under the stars.

"This past year really made me appreciate all the incredible people that come to Cinespia every summer," added Cinespia Creative Director, Alia Penner. "I really missed seeing people celebrating their birthdays, performing surprise proposals, dressing up in picture perfect costumes for the photobooth.

"Everyone at Cinespia is so excited to bring it this season for an unforgettable 20th year of movies, memories and pure joy!"

There are more fantastic flicks newly up on the July schedule, though do note that the fireworks are only happening on July 3 and 4.

The later-in-July films include "Silence of the Lambs," "The Addams Family," "Pulp Fiction," and "The Wizard of Oz."

Good to know? "Cinespia will continue curating screening experiences at The Greek Theatre with the popular drive-in and picnic screenings running through July offering multiple venues for Angeleno’s to gather outdoors," is the word from the group, if you've been enjoying savoring cinema from your car.