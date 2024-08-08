California celebrates its first Panda Day as it welcomes 2 Giant Pandas

California Panda Day was celebrated Thursday to recognize cooperation and wildlife conservation, Gov. Newsom announced this week.

“Giant pandas’ conservation story is an inspiring example of strong partnerships and innovative strategies to protect the world's natural heritage,” Newsom said in the proclamation.

On this "California Panda Day”, a public debut of two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo marked a significant milestone in relations between California and China.

Xin Bao. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I traveled to China last year to advance priority issues including climate action and economic development,” Newsom said in a statement. “We hope that the newly arrived panda ‘envoys of friendship’ will lead to further exchanges and cooperation.”

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the first giant pandas to enter the United States in 21 years, made their first public appearance Thursday noon at the zoo's new Panda Ridge exhibit.

“Xin Bao and Yun Chuan have been showing off their different personalities, snacking on bamboo, and exploring their new habitats,” the zoo said in a social media post shortly after the official opening of Panda Ridge.

It was also noted that one of the pandas has a unique legacy as 5-year-old Yun Chuan is the son of Zhen Zhen, a female panda born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007.

Yun Chuan. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

To appreciate the iconic species in person, the zoo encourages visitors to “ scan the ticket QR code located on signs posted throughout the Zoo, select an available time, and head to the Timed Ticket line at Panda Ridge at [the] designated time.”