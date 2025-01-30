The California Democrats who voted for the Laken Riley Act

President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law on Wednesday, marking the first legislative win of his second term amid a broader illegal immigration crackdown.

The bill, named for the slain Georgia nursing school student murdered by a Venezuelan citizen in the U.S. illegally, directs federal authorities to detain undocumented immigrants accused, arrested, or who have been convicted of “burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.”

The GOP-led bill earned bipartisan support from vulnerable Democrats in competitive seats, including Orange County Representative Derek Tran.

“I voted to ensure that those committing crimes, no matter their immigration status, are held to a standard of justice under the law – including individuals who assault law enforcement officers or violently harm others,” Tran said in a statement.

Tran, who ousted former Representative Michelle Steele, was one of 46 House Democrats to vote “yes”. Congressan Dave Min, who narrowly defeated Republican Scott Baugh last November, supported the bill as well.

California Representatives Jim Costa, Adam Gray, Josh Harder and Mike Levin joined Republicans too.

In total, six California House Democrats voted for the bill as the party struggles to find its footing on an issue that proved to be a top priority for voters.

The measure also passed the Senate last week in a 64-35 vote, with 12 Democrats breaking with their party to back it.

However, California Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla voted against the legislation, raising concerns about the due process for migrants living in the U.S.

“This bill puts a target on the backs of millions of people, including children, requiring mandatory detention of immigrants who are arrested even for minor, non-violent offenses — even if they are never charged or convicted,” Padilla said in a statement.

Sarah Mehta, a spokesperson for the ACLU, blasted the bill as “extreme and reactive.”

“This legislation offers no solutions to improve our immigration system, and we thank the senators who stood up for immigrant communities and due process and voted against this harmful, expensive bill — a bill that will not make us safer,” she said.

The Laken Riley Act, named after the Georgia nursing student murdered last year, would require federal authorities to detain migrants accused of theft and violent crimes.

Riley, 22, was reported missing last February, when, a friend said, she went for a run and never returned.

NBC News reports that her body was found in woods on campus, and police said she suffered "visible injuries" and died of blunt force trauma.

In November, Jose Ibarra was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Laken Riley. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In the summer of 2023, police in New York charged him with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation. He was released before immigration authorities could ask police to hold him, according to NBC News.

Riley’s murder became a flashpoint in the national immigration debate and a focal point of November’s presidential election.

President Trump said the law would save “countless” lives, and credited it as “a perfect, incredible tribute to an unbelievable young lady.”

At the White House ceremony, Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, described President Trump as a “man of his word.”

“We’re so thankful that her passion for helping others and her legacy for doing good in the name of Jesus Christ will carry on,” she said.