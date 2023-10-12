California serial killer Douglas Daniel Clark dies at 75

Serial killer Douglas Daniel Clark, who was sentenced to death for six early 1980s murders in the Los Angeles area, has died of natural causes, state corrections and rehabilitation officials said Thursday.

Clark was 75.

Clark was an inmate at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center in Marin County. He died Wednesday at an outside medical center, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Clark and accomplice Carol Bundy were called the Sunset Strip Killers following a series of Los Angeles area murders starting in 1980. The victims included teenage girls and female sex workers.

Clark was convicted of multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and sexual contact with human remains.

He was sentenced in Los Angeles County in March 1983 to six consecutive death sentences. He was admitted to California's death row later that month.

California has not carried out at execution since January 2006. In March 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order placing a moratorium on the death penalty.

The Marin County Coroner’s office will determine Clark's official cause of death.

Bundy died at Central California Women’s Facility in 2003.