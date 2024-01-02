California synagogues on high alert after receiving threatening emails

California synagogues were forced to shut down on Tuesday due to local and federal law enforcement investigations after receiving email threats.

More than 100 synagogues were sent an email claiming explosives were on their property. Law enforcement does not believe the threats to be credible at this time, and no explosives have been found.

“There has to be known, there is a consequence,” regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, Los Angeles, Jeffrey Abrams said. “These are not necessarily groups of terrorists — lone actors, people who think it’s fun — but again, there are consequences and law enforcement is making arrests.”

Since Oct. 7, there has been a 337% increase in antisemitism compared to 2022, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“As law enforcement is diverted to these hoaxes, they are not doing their job to protect the entire community,” Abrams said. “This has a consequence, so everyone needs to speak out — and again, do so in unity.”

Threats such as these cause a major disruption for synagogues because they are forced to close their centers while their buildings are swept to ensure their safety.

Synagogues have already increased security since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

“I feel disheartened — it is strongly disturbing to receive this kind of communication from anyone and to know that it targeted hundreds of synagogues in the whole state of California is a grossly unfair way to start the new year,” President of the Board of Rabbis Sarah Hronsky said. “And to know that we would begin this year the way we ended last year is not ok.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, a similar email threat was sent to synagogues all over the U.S. over the weekend. The email sent out on Tuesday, however, appears to be specifically targeting California synagogues.

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners are aware of reports of a threat to synagogues in California,” the FBI said in a statement. “The uncorroborated threat does not specify a location; however, precautionary measures are underway to determine whether the threat is credible and to identify the party responsible.”