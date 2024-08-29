Canoga Park

Canoga Park couple scares off intruder who broke into their apartment

Police believe the man broke into the apartment through the bedroom window. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A couple in Canoga Park managed to scare off an intruder that broke into their apartment Wednesday night.

The couple was home when they heard a noise coming from their bedroom at around 10 p.m.. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

They walked over to the room to find a man inside. The couple managed to scare him off and they were not hurt in the incident. 

Surveillance footage showed a man in a yellow shirt walking through the gated apartment complex located on Victory Boulevard and Vanowen Street. He was also seen hopping over a gate and a wall at one point.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

According to a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department, they believe the man broke into the apartment through the bedroom window. 

It was not clear why the man entered the residence.

This article tagged under:

Canoga Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us