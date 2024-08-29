Canoga Park couple scares off intruder who broke into their apartment

A couple in Canoga Park managed to scare off an intruder that broke into their apartment Wednesday night.

The couple was home when they heard a noise coming from their bedroom at around 10 p.m..

They walked over to the room to find a man inside. The couple managed to scare him off and they were not hurt in the incident.

Surveillance footage showed a man in a yellow shirt walking through the gated apartment complex located on Victory Boulevard and Vanowen Street. He was also seen hopping over a gate and a wall at one point.

According to a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department, they believe the man broke into the apartment through the bedroom window.

It was not clear why the man entered the residence.