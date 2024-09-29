Double shooting leaves man dead in Canoga Park

An investigation is underway following a double shooting that left one man dead in Canoga Park Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. on the 8300 block of Northgate Avenue. Details on what led up to the violence were not clear.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. The other was critically injured.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact LAPD’s Topanga station at 818-756-4800. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.