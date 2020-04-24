Capturing the Great Outdoors While Indoors

With all the closures and travel restrictions across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are anxiously waiting for the day they can travel again.

And for someone like Erin Sullivan who is a travel photographer, she has had to find a way to get creative during this quarantine.

Sullivan is a travel photographer, writer, and on-camera host based in Los Angeles, and while sheltering in place in her home, she has found a creative way to create the amazing images she is accustomed to capturing in the outdoors but in a unique way.

By using household items and even foods like a paper bag, broccoli, asparagus, and even pancakes to make miniature landscapes.

"Normally in my work I spend a lot of time travelling and in the outdoors, and obviously right now we can't do that. We have to stay home, that's how we're saving lives," Sullivan said.

Sullivan creates her masterpieces by imagining what kind of landscape she wants to capture and jotting it down in her notes.

She then gathers the supplies she would need on her regular grocery runs.

