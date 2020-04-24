Los Angeles

Capturing the Great Outdoors While Indoors

Erin Sullivan is a photographer who has found a creative outlet while quarantined due to the global pandemic.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

With all the closures and travel restrictions across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are anxiously waiting for the day they can travel again. 

And for someone like Erin Sullivan who is a travel photographer, she has had to find a way to get creative during this quarantine. 

Sullivan is a travel photographer, writer, and on-camera host based in Los Angeles, and while sheltering in place in her home, she has found a creative way to create the amazing images she is accustomed to capturing in the outdoors but in a unique way.

By using household items and even foods like a paper bag, broccoli, asparagus, and even pancakes to make miniature landscapes.

View this post on Instagram

There is a heat wave in LA, but it turns out the conditions are *perfect* for a stroll in Rosemary Forest. Weird right?! 😉🌲 ✧ Would I have started this series without being forced to stay home? No way. I was fulfilled by what I was doing as a travel photographer, and I look forward to getting back out into the world one day. Soon I hope. But man, what an opportunity to pivot, to stretch creatively, to try something new. I have so much privilege and I think it is important to name that. And here I am playing with rosemary and toys the size of a thumbnail while people in essential jobs are showing up every day to work despite the serious risks, long hours, and more. I just hope that this series brings you some lightness and joy. I believe that we need art, even now. Especially now. ✧ This set was made with rosemary clippings from the massive plant outside my partner’s house, baking soda (for snow), a paper plate, a sheet, a headlamp and train figures. Snow was added in post. ✧ PRINTS ARE AVAILABLE. Head to prints.erinoutdoors.com to browse, and use code “GREATINDOORS20” for 20% off from this series. ✧ #ErinsGreatIndoors #OurGreatIndoors

A post shared by Erin Sullivan (@erinoutdoors) on

"Normally in my work I spend a lot of time travelling and in the outdoors, and obviously right now we can't do that. We have to stay home, that's how we're saving lives," Sullivan said.

Sullivan creates her masterpieces by imagining what kind of landscape she wants to capture and jotting it down in her notes. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 16 mins ago

Armenian Genocide Remembrance is a Lonely Day in Empty LA Streets, But You Can Make the Best of It

Stay at Home 36 mins ago

Take a Free Salsa Class With Debbie Allen

She then gathers the supplies she would need on her regular grocery runs. 

You can view more of Sullivan’s work on her Instagram page @erinoutdoors or on her website ErinOutdoors.com

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesCOVID-19PandemicStay at Homequarantine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us