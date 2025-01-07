Mid-Wilshire

Video shows Mercedes Benz weaving past large group riding bicycles in Mid-Wilshire

The car appeared to swerve through a group of cyclists across multiple lanes for several blocks on Olympic Boulevard.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Alex Rozier

Video shows speeding driver narrowly miss a large group of people on bicycles in a harrowing scene on a street in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire area.

Los Angeles police responded to a call from the cyclists at about 2 p.m. Saturday. In the video, a white Mercedes Benz sedan can be seen weaving past cyclists traveling the same direction with traffic in lanes on Olympic Boulevard.

At one point, the Mercedes Benz was traveling the wrong way on the street.

The person recording the video can be heard yelling for cyclists to watch out.

A separate video, also posted to Instagram, shows several people smashing the driver's car in a parking garage less than a mile away. The LAPD said the incidents are connected.

The LAPD said it is aware of the video.

Officers responded to the parking garage for a vandalism call. The driver was questioned, but no arrests were made, the LAPD said, adding that the agency is gathering more evidence and attempting to understand the sequence of events.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

