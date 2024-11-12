Traffic

Car flies off road and lands on second floor of house in Chino

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A driver has left extensive damage to a family's living room after flying off the road and crashing into their home late Monday.

Andrea Kobzeff and her husband were downstairs in their home when the crash happened. They said the impact felt as if it was a plane crashing into their home.

"Kids do like to do donuts back there," Kobzeff said. "So we heard a lot of that."

The car, reported to have been a Mustang, flew over the wash and ripped through a fence, crashing into the second floor of the home.

Video footage of the scene showed the vehicle lodged into the second story of the home before it was removed by a crane.

