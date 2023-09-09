Car set ablaze at skateboarding event in Hollywood: LAPD

A car was set ablaze and at least one fight broke out on Saturday at a skateboarding event in Hollywood that ended in a disturbance call to police.

Video footage from an event called “Skateboarding 2nd Hollywood Skate Jam” showed hundreds of people in a parking lot off Hollywood Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue. What started as a smooth event ended in the crowd getting rowdy after at least one fight broke out, a witness told NBC4.

“It just got a little bit out of control,” a man named Anthony said.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was eventually called to the scene for a disturbance after the crowd got reckless. It is unclear what led to the confrontation.

Police said no arrests were made and injuries were not reported in connection with the event. It is unclear whose car was set on fire.