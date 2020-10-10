Hemet

Caregiver Accused of Killing Elderly Woman in Accidental Shooting While Intoxicated

Police said the woman's caregiver, John Jowkar, 37, had been in the garage manipulating and disassembling several of his guns while intoxicated when one of them inadvertently fired off a shot that hit the woman.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A caregiver for an elderly woman was accused of accidentally shooting a gun while intoxicated, killing the woman, police said Saturday.

Officers were called to a Hemet home at about 1:35 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that an elderly woman had been shot, Hemet Police Lt. Michael Arellano said.

Police said the woman's caregiver, John Jowkar, 37, had been in the garage manipulating and disassembling several of his guns while intoxicated when one of them inadvertently fired off a shot that hit the woman.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but later died of her injuries.

venice 14 hours ago

Venice Beach Up in Flames: Frequent Homeless Tent Fires Threaten Residents and Tourists

tiger king 18 hours ago

Man Featured on ‘Tiger King' Charged With Animal Cruelty in Virginia

Jowkar was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of being in possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence, being in possession of a loaded firearm and a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of an unregistered firearm.

He remained jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Hemet
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us