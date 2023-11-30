Carport fire damages several cars in Carson

At least five cars were damaged after a partial garage fire at a residential building in Carson Wednesday night.
The incident was reported at 9:35 p.m., at the apartment building located in the 23200 block of Sesame Street. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department knocked the fire down in 45 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
