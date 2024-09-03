Reseda

Cat killed, home destroyed in Reseda

Three other animals survived, firefighters said.

By Karla Rendon

Firefighters respond to a destructive fire that destroyed a home in Reseda on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
NBCLA

A cat was killed and a home was destroyed in a fire in the San Fernando Valley on Monday.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze on the 19300 block of W. Cantara Street after it was reported around 5:40 p.m. As firefighters were en route to the emergency, the call was upgraded to an explosion.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The blaze spread to the roof of a nearby home, causing minor damage to the other building’s roof.

No residents or firefighters were injured by the fire. Although one cat died, three other animals survived.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The home where the fire occurred was deemed a total loss, according to firefighters. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Resedasan fernando valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us