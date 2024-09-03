Cat killed, home destroyed in Reseda

A cat was killed and a home was destroyed in a fire in the San Fernando Valley on Monday.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze on the 19300 block of W. Cantara Street after it was reported around 5:40 p.m. As firefighters were en route to the emergency, the call was upgraded to an explosion.

The blaze spread to the roof of a nearby home, causing minor damage to the other building’s roof.

No residents or firefighters were injured by the fire. Although one cat died, three other animals survived.

The home where the fire occurred was deemed a total loss, according to firefighters. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.