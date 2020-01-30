Palm Springs

Cathedral City Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Ex-Girlfriend While She Slept

By City News Service

sergio juan marques
Palm Springs Police Department

A Cathedral City man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend in the leg as she slept, police announced Thursday.

Sergio Juan Marques, 40, is accused in the June 8, 2019 shooting reported in the 300 block of East Stevens Road in Palm Springs, the Palm Springs Police Department reported.

Police arrived at 2:14 a.m. that day and found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. Her name was withheld.

According to police, Marques shot through the sliding glass door of the home while she slept. She told police at the time that she thought it was Marques, her ex-boyfriend, who shot her, police said.

In the months that followed, police "recovered the firearm believed to be used in the shooting," according to a police statement, "as well as additional evidence linking (Marques) to the crime scene."

Police arrested Marques on Friday at a home in Desert Hot Springs.

At his arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Tuesday, he entered not guilty pleas to one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and spousal abuse, and denied several sentence enhancements connected to each charge.

He is scheduled to return to court for a felony settlement conference on Feb. 6, and remains in custody at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million bail.

