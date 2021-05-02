Cedars-Sinai Offering Pfizer Vaccines To Anyone 16 and Older

Officials at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reminded the public Sunday that they are offering free Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines this week to all those age 16 and older.

“Anyone who needs a COVID-19 vaccine can get one for free. Please do not miss this vital opportunity to protect yourself and those around you,” said Dr. Richard Riggs, senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at the hospital. “We want our patients and members of the community to know that our vaccine clinics are available and ready to serve.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Those who want to make an appointment may call Cedars-Sinai at 855-427-5465, or call California's MyTurn information line at 833-422-4255.

Appointments can also be made online at https://myturn.ca.gov/.

Existing Cedars-Sinai patients can use the My C-S Link app and click on the visits button to schedule their shot.

The vaccines will be distributed by appointment only at the Beverly Center at 8500 Beverly Blvd. Drivers enter from San Vicente Boulevard and do not need to take a parking ticket before proceeding to Level 2 of the parking structure.

Additionally, Cedars-Sinai has partnered with Martin Luther King Community Healthcare and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at a pop-up clinic in the Watts community.

Appointments are not necessary. The clinic is scheduled for May 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and May 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Watts Willowbrook Boys and Girls Clubhouse, located at 1339 E. 120th St. in Los Angeles.