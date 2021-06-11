Cedars-Sinai to Host 7 Donation Drives Across SoCal Amid Blood Shortage

With blood supply remaining consistently low throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and World Blood Donor Day coming up Monday, Cedars-Sinai urged Angelenos Friday to visit one of seven blood drives the hospital has scheduled throughout the Southland over a one-week period beginning Sunday.

“Throughout the pandemic, many organizations like schools, churches and large companies haven't been hosting blood drives like they used to, which has created a consistent shortage,” said Armando Romero, associate director of Blood Donor Services at Cedars-Sinai.

Romero added that the need for blood increases over summer, as more Americans are traveling and not visiting the blood drives that are open during the pandemic.

“While many of us go on vacation during the summer, the need for blood donations never goes on vacation,” Romero said.

The American Red Cross reports that only 3% of Americans donate blood.

Cedars-Sinai will host seven blood drives at a different location from Sunday through the following Sunday, except for Thursday.

The locations are:

-- Sunday at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 8555 Beverly Blvd. from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

-- Monday at the Westchester Elks Lodge, 8025 W. Manchester Ave. in Playa del Rey from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.;

-- Tuesday at the MA Center, 128 Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.;

-- Wednesday at the Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave. from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

-- Friday, June 18 at LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce, 9100 S. Sepulveda Blvd. #210 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

-- Saturday, June 19 at A.V. Saving Lives in Summer, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and

-- Sunday, June 20 at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive in Hollywood Hills from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The blood drives will accommodate social distancing guidelines and people are required to wear face coverings at all times. Donors will be prescreened for COVID-19.

People interested in donating blood can check their eligibility at https://ceda.rs/3gfvsZB.