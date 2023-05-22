Celebrate and Honor Memorial Day With Events Around SoCal

Organizations and cities across Southern California will be hosting events over the Memorial Day weekend to honor U.S. military soldiers who have lost their lives while serving their country.

Memorial Day weekend is also known to many as being the unofficial kickstart to summer with BBQs, pool parties and stores offering deals. The federal holiday is observed the last Monday in May and was officially declared a national holiday by Congress in 1971.

While many take advantage to have a good time with family and friends, it remains a somber day for many. It is a day when many families grieve the loss of their loved ones. They encourage people to take a moment to think about the significance of the day.

There have been over 1.3 million soldiers who have lost their lives for this country. At cemeteries across the nation, American flags are placed at the graves of the fallen soldiers.

Here are some events taking place in Southern California, over the Memorial Day weekend:

Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade

Canoga Park will be hosting its 31st Annual Memorial Day Parade with floats, music and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The parade will be hosted on May 29 and will begin at 10 a.m. The parade route will run along Sherman way from Owensmouth to Cozycroft.

The parade will include a couple of special participants including the 146th Airlift Wing - C-130L Flyover and the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3.

Bell Gardens Memorial Day Ceremony

In honor of Memorial Day, the City of Bell Gardens will be hosting a ceremony on May 29 that will pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving their country in the U.S. Military. The ceremony will be held in front of the Bell Gardens Veterans Park Memorial Monument.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will have live performances and special celebrations for the soldiers and their families.

🇺🇲MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held in front of the Bell Gardens Veterans Park Memorial Monument located at 6662 Loveland St at 10am.https://t.co/BzpFa0BeLF@bgrecreation @BellGardens_PD @satindollz#BellGardens #BG #CityOfBellGardens #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/L2b5oRmIai — City of Bell Gardens (@bellgardenscity) May 20, 2023

Riverside National Cemetery Flag Placing

Every year, the Riverside National Cemetery honors fallen soldiers by placing flags at the graves of men and women.

The cemetery emphasizes the ultimate sacrifice that they took. Even though they are no longer with us they are not forgotten.

The flag placing will take place on May 27 and the flags will be retrieved on May 30.

Fiesta Hermosa

Fiesta Hermosa will run all Memorial Day weekend from May 27-29, so don't worry about missing out on all the fun. The arts festival will be hosted along the Hermosa pier and boardwalk featuring music, art vendors, arts and crafts and food.

The fiesta will be divided into different sections that include the Makers Mercado, Carnival, The Garden, Beach Concert, Food Fair, Bike Corral and Music.

MAINopoly: Taste of Main Street

Main Street in Santa Monica is going to turn into a life size board game on May 27 for Memorial Day weekend into, MAINopoly. The city is not only trying to attract visitors but also highlight the area's community programming.

Main Street will be transformed into an interactive Monopoly board game and will feature food samples along the way.

Attendees will be able to trade in their "MAINopoly dollars" for tasty treats including dishes from Ashland Hill, Holey Grail Donuts, Jameson's Pub, the Victorian and Pasjoli.

Ticket prices range from $30-50. People are encouraged to dress up and bring the whole family.

Knott's Fiesta Village opening

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Knott's Berry Farm's Fiesta Village is set to reopen May 26 after months of construction.

The amusement park announced in August 2022 that the Fiesta Village section would be closed for several months to undergo remodeling. The specific section of the park pays homage to Southern California's rich Hispanic cultures and traditions.

The plans include new rides, updated food restaurants and a revamp and rename of the Montezuma's Revenge coaster. The multi-million dollar project will be an exciting unveiling that you won't want to miss.

Join us for the grand reopening of Fiesta Village! A tribute to Southern California's vibrant Hispanic culture, Fiesta Village is an exciting blend of culture, fun, and thrills. The fiesta begins May 26! - you won't want to miss it! - https://t.co/DM8dJhBJSB#KnottsFiestaVillage pic.twitter.com/IIWJc3djCk — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) May 19, 2023

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

Calling all strawberry lovers! The annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is happening Memorial Day weekend and it will be delicious. The festival will run from May 26-29.

Dating back to 1958, the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Garden Grove Strawberry Festival to bring the east and west sides of the city together. Garden Grove is widely known for its expansive strawberry fields and what better way to celebrate then throw a festival.

This year's planned events include a strawberry cake cutting ceremony, a parade, dancing and some celebrity appearances.

Get ready to mark your calendars! The 63rd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is just 4 days away, from May 26th - May 29th. Join us for carnival games, thrilling rides, tasty treats, and more! @ktla5community #GGStrawberryFest #GardenGrove #KindnessGoesViral pic.twitter.com/W9N1YUilSv — Garden Grove S. Fest (@GGStrawberryFst) May 22, 2023

Memorial Day at the Nixon Library

The Richard Nixon Foundation will be hosting a Memorial Day event at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda on May 29.

The event will include a tribute to America's fallen warriors and a special performance by the Huntington Beach Concert Band. They will be playing a repertoire of patriotic favorites inside the library's replica of America's Grand Ball Room.