Knott's Berry Farm Unveils Big Changes to Fiesta Village, More

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm revealed a few major refreshes coming to the Buena Park theme park

Fiesta Village will receive several updates while Montezuma's Revenge, the roller coaster, will be renamed and bestowed with a new storyline

Renovations will provide Knott's Berry Farm Hotel a more historical re-theming, with a look back at the story of the theme park's founder's Walter and Cordelia Knott

Knowing the most notable and nostalgic nooks, crannies, attractions, hangouts, shops, and eateries of the boysenberry-iest place in all of Buena Park?

Tapping into your Knott's knowledge is a cinch, especially if you've been going for decades, starting when you were a Snoopy-obsessed, pie-seeking, flume-fancying kid.

All of those popular elements are remaining in place at the theme park, but there are some renovations, reimaginings, and rethinks headed to the famous destination, which is synonymous with colossal coasters, berry-packed desserts, and Knott's Scary Farm, the fall fright fest.

The Knott's Berry Farm team unveiled the changes fans can expect in 2023 on Aug. 11, 2022, as well as a few renderings and tantalizing details.

The biggest of the upcoming updates? Look to Fiesta Village, one of the most historical parts of the history-rich theme park. New restaurants, a changed-up market area, and oversized alebrijes will add new dimensions to the area.

Nearby, MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress will include a new storyline (it's immersive) and a new name, putting a twist on Montezuma's Revenge, the moniker the celebrated coaster has held since its 1978 opening.

Oh yes: And just outside the park, the Knott's Berry Farm Hotel will also undergo a multi-million dollar renovation, with a fresh and farm-fun theming, one tells the story of Walter and Cordelia Knott and the founding of the world-famous theme park.