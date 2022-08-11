Buena Park

Knott's Berry Farm Unveils Big Changes to Fiesta Village, More

The Buena Park destination's historical plaza area will be reimagined, while a famous attraction will get a new name.

Knowing the most notable and nostalgic nooks, crannies, attractions, hangouts, shops, and eateries of the boysenberry-iest place in all of Buena Park?

Tapping into your Knott's knowledge is a cinch, especially if you've been going for decades, starting when you were a Snoopy-obsessed, pie-seeking, flume-fancying kid.

All of those popular elements are remaining in place at the theme park, but there are some renovations, reimaginings, and rethinks headed to the famous destination, which is synonymous with colossal coasters, berry-packed desserts, and Knott's Scary Farm, the fall fright fest.

The Knott's Berry Farm team unveiled the changes fans can expect in 2023 on Aug. 11, 2022, as well as a few renderings and tantalizing details.

The biggest of the upcoming updates? Look to Fiesta Village, one of the most historical parts of the history-rich theme park. New restaurants, a changed-up market area, and oversized alebrijes will add new dimensions to the area.

Nearby, MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress will include a new storyline (it's immersive) and a new name, putting a twist on Montezuma's Revenge, the moniker the celebrated coaster has held since its 1978 opening.

Oh yes: And just outside the park, the Knott's Berry Farm Hotel will also undergo a multi-million dollar renovation, with a fresh and farm-fun theming, one tells the story of Walter and Cordelia Knott and the founding of the world-famous theme park.

"The new Fiesta Village will reopen in Summer 2023, showcasing enhanced themes and beautiful décor across three new zones in the area. Walking down El Camino Real and entering Fiesta Village, guests will step into brand-new food locations, an updated stage and a redesigned marketplace." (Knott's Berry Farm)
"The Fiesta Plaza stage will be refreshed to an even grander scale, with theming to match the attached restaurant and new bar. Casa California will be transformed into a completely different dining location with a menu featuring Mexican food items such as made-to-order tacos and burritos. Across from the brand-new eatery is Papas Mexicana, where guests can enjoy fan favorites like carne asada fries and other delicious offerings." (Knott's Berry Farm)
The updates will take inspiration, in part, from Olvera Street in Los Angeles. (Knott's Berry Farm)
Large and eye-catching alebrijes will alight in the area where The Boardwalk meets Fiesta Village, adding mythical merriment. (Knott's Berry Farm)
"For 2023, Montezooma's Revenge is being reimagined and rethemed with exciting new thrills added to this coaster classic. New updates allow guests to be completely surprised by the direction the train will take them at the start of each ride. The randomized launch sequence will make it impossible for anyone to know their destiny until it is too late to escape the clutches of Montezooma. To reach the station and try to escape with Montezuma's gold, guests will find their way through the fortress protecting the treasure but must beware of the countless boobytraps within." (Knott's Berry Farm)

