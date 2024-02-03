Celebrate Black History Month in Los Angeles County with these events

Black History Month, observed annually in February, is a dedicated time to recognize and celebrate Black Americans' achievements, contributions, and rich heritage throughout history.

In Los Angeles, numerous events are organized to commemorate Black History Month:

When and where: Sunday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The free event will feature a marketplace, concession vendors, performing artists and a discussion on issues related to the African American community. The headliner this year is RoJames, who will be performing live.

When: Ongoing through Friday, Feb. 23.

This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement features over 150 images depicting the crucial efforts led by a diverse group of young activists and ordinary citizens, shaping a transformative movement that left a profound impact on American society.

What to know: Various free activities, times, and locations.

The library will focus on the theme of “African Americans and the Arts” imbued with African, Caribbean, and Black American lived experiences. The events will highlight the fields of literature, fashion, language, film, music, and other forms of cultural expression, African American influence has been felt all over the globe.

When and where: Monday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 18 at Playa Del Rey

Celebrate BHM with the annual Umoja 5k, themed "Race for Reading: The Power of Black Words." This year, they will be honoring the remarkable achievements of Black individuals throughout history and recognizing the profound impact of literature and literacy.

There is a separate live and virtual event, prices and RSVPs here.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Westfield Culver City

The free event includes live music, a poetry tribute by Shonda Buchanan, a book signing with a special guest author and a greeting from the mayor, Yasmine-Imani McMorrin.

Embrace Black History Month in February by honoring the past, celebrating the present, and committing to building a future of equality, justice, and unity. Join in these events across Los Angeles to commemorate the achievements and contributions of African Americans