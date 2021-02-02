Celebrate Black History Month with NBC4

Join NBC4 in honoring Black History Month in February with a 30-minute special, "Celebrating Black Excellence," airing on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. and again on Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. Stories will explore, inspire and seek to understand Black history in our community.

Stories will also examine the evolution of the civil rights movement, racial inequity in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, and spotlight athletes who have taken an activist role, community leaders, lawmakers, and business owners re-imagining the future for Southern California.

Additionally, the station will feature several public service announcements throughout the month featuring NBC4 news talent, including NBC4 Anchor Michael Brownlee, Today in LA Reporter Toni Guinyard, Investigative Reporter Randy Mac, Meteorologist Melissa Magee, Reporter Beverly White, and Traffic Anchor Robin Winston.

Tune in to NBC4 and stay connected at www.nbcla.com and on social media @NBCLA.