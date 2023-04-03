Starting this week, stargazers will have plenty of opportunities for the remainder of the year to look toward the sky and see some extraordinary celestial events.

This year there are slated to be nine active meteor showers, which are best observed in the evenings after midnight with a new moon, along side several eclipses, different planets visible in the distance and more.

Here are the dates of the remaining visible celestial events this year:

April and May: Highlighted by Lyrid Meteor Shower

The full moon of April, known as the Pink Moon, will arrive on April 6. The new moon will arrive on April 20.

The highlight in the sky for April will be during the Lyrid meteor shower, which is active between April 16 and April 25 each year, is scheduled to peak on April 22 this year.

NEW JERSEY, USA - APRIL 22 : A stargazing night sky is seen at the InfoAge Space Exploration Center in Wall Township of New Jersey, United States as the Lyrids meteor shower reached its maximum in the early morning of April 22, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The full moon of May, also known as the Flower Moon, will arrive May 5. Later that same day, a penumbral lunar eclipse will occur and some parts of the lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of South/East Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is active between April 15 and May 27 each year. This year, the shower is slated to peak on May 5, which could be one of the most active days of the year in the skies.

The new moon will arrive May 19 to round out the month.

June and July: Venus to Reach Greatest Elongation

The full moon of June, known as the Strawberry Moon, will arrive June 3. The following day, Venus will reach its greatest elongation, or angular distance, 45 degrees, to the east of the sun.

The new moon will arrive June 18 and June 21 will mark the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the winter solstice for the Southern Hemisphere.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 14: The Supermoon rises above the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California on July 14, 2022. (Photo by Emily Molli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Before many Americans light up the sky with fireworks on the Fourth of July, the full moon of July, also known as the Buck Moon, will arrive July 3.

July's new moon will arrive July 17, which will be the last celestial event of the month.

August & September: Two Full Moons in August

The full moon of August, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will arrive on Aug. 1. The Perseid meteor shower is active from mid-July until late August every year and is scheduled to peak on Aug. 11 this year.

The new moon will arrive Aug. 16. Just over a week later, the moon will pass in front of one of the brightest and most colorful stars in the sky, Antares on Aug. 24.

Venus (at left) and Jupiter close together in the dawn sky, and to the east of Scorpius, here at right, with reddish Antares between the trees. This was January 26, 2019. The two planets were closer together earlier in the week but clouds got in the way! Illumination is from the waning gibbous Moon off frame at right. This is a stack of 5 exposures for the ground to smooth noise, and a single untracked exposure for the sky, all 10 seconds at f/4 with the 50mm Sigma lens and Canon 6D MkII at ISO 500. Shot from the back acres of my home site in Alberta on a mild winter morning, with some light cloud drifting through. The sky and ground have been enhanced with Orton-style glow effects applied with Luminar 3. The diffraction spikes were added with Astronomy Tools actions. So, yes, this is a ÒprocessedÓ image, punched up a bit to look pretty. It also provides a good demo example of Rule of Thirds composition. (Photo by: Alan Dyer/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Later in the month, a second full moon, known as the Blue Moon as it's the second full moon in a calendar moon, will arrive August 30.

The new moon will arrive Sept. 14. Two weeks later, the full moon of September, known as the Harvest Moon, will occur on Sept. 29.

October & November: Four Meteor Showers and More

The Draconid meteor shower will be active between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10. and is scheduled to peak on Oct. 8. The new moon will arrive later that same day.

An annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America on Oct. 14, followed by the arrival of the new moon later that same day.

USAK, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 08: A meteor streaks across the night sky during Orionid meteor shower in Susuzoren village of Usak, Turkey on November 08, 2018. (Photo by Soner Kilinc/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Orionid meteor shower will be active between Sept. 26 and Nov. 22. and is slated to peak Oct. 20.

The full moon of October, known as the Hunter's Moon, will occur Oct. 28. That same day, a partial lunar eclipse will occur. Parts of the partial lunar eclipse should be visible over Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, the Arctic and Antarctica.

The Southern Taurid meteor shower will be active between Sept. 28 and Dec. 2. and is scheduled to peak Nov. 4.

The Waning Crescent Moon with bright Earthshine along with bright Venus in pre-dawn skies. Long exposure.

Early-morning skygazers will be able to catch the most spectacular pairing of the moon and Venus in the northeast direction, at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 9.

The Northern Taurid meteor shower will be active between Oct. 13 and Dec. 2. and is scheduled to peak Nov. 11.

The new moon will arrive Nov. 13. The Leonid meteor shower will be active between Nov. 3 and Dec. 2. scheduled to peak Nov. 17. The full moon of November, known as the Beaver Moon, will arrive Nov. 27.

December: Winter Solstice and Final Meteor Shower of 2023

The new moon will arrive Dec. 12. The Geminid meteor shower is active between Dec. 4 and Dec. 17. will peak Dec. 14.

The Ursid meteor shower is projected to be the last meteor shower of the year and will be active from Dec. 13 to Dec. 24. It is scheduled to peak on Dec. 21.

LOS ANGELES, CA. - DEC. 29 2020. A full moon rises over the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains and the skyline of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 29,2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The final full moon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, will occur on Dec. 26.