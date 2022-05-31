Thieves Fill Trash Bags of Products in Their 3rd Heist at Cerritos Sephora, Employees Say

Three shoplifters were caught on camera at the Sephora store at Cerritos mall filling trash bags full of products and running Saturday night, and police said they still haven't been caught.

The store's employees at Los Cerritos Center said the thieves got away with some $27,000 worth of Sephora merchandise.

Two men and one woman filled bags with products while a fourth person acted as a lookout.

The robbery lasted only three minutes.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sephora employees say it was the third time they've robbed the beauty store. Employees say this is the first time they've reported the shoplifting to police.