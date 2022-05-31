Cerritos

Thieves Fill Trash Bags of Products in Their 3rd Heist at Cerritos Sephora, Employees Say

The shocking crime was caught on camera Saturday, but what's more shocking is Sephora employees say it was the third time they've robbed the beauty store.

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three shoplifters were caught on camera at the Sephora store at Cerritos mall filling trash bags full of products and running Saturday night, and police said they still haven't been caught.

The store's employees at Los Cerritos Center said the thieves got away with some $27,000 worth of Sephora merchandise.

Two men and one woman filled bags with products while a fourth person acted as a lookout.

The robbery lasted only three minutes.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sephora employees say it was the third time they've robbed the beauty store. Employees say this is the first time they've reported the shoplifting to police.

This article tagged under:

CerritosSouthern Californiashoplifting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us