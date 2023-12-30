Chance of rain, cloudy conditions to help SoCal send 2023 off

Get ready to bundle up and possibly face a bit of wet weather for your Near Year’s Eve and Day – cloudy conditions will help Southern California say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

Although an area of low pressure is expected to remain offshore and head south, it may still impact the region with some scattered showers in our forecast.

“Now, we do, however, have a very slight chance to see a little bit of wet weather with it, but I think most areas will be mainly dry,” NBC4 weathercaster Stephanie Olmo said.

Before any inclement conditions head for SoCal, clouds will increase overnight into Sunday as the area of low pressure in the Pacific Ocean inches closer to the region. That cloud coverage will linger throughout the day and bring with it the possibility of very light rain.

“Don’t be surprised If you see a little bit of sprinkles, maybe a light shower in some spots as we take you into New Year’s Eve and even your New Year’s Day,” Olmo said. “I don’t think it’s’ going to be really anything impressive to have to cancel any plans, so that is the good news.”

The New Year’s Eve night forecast for Southern California will be as follows:

Coast and basin: 55 degrees with a chance of sprinkles

Valleys: 51 degrees with a chance of sprinkles

Inland Empire: 51 degrees with a chance of sprinkles

High desert: 44 degrees with a sprinkle chance

Mountains: 22 degrees with a snow shower chance

You can say we’re starting 2024 with a fresh slate – including the possibility of light, scattered showers in the region. With that, it may also rain slightly on the Rose Parade.

“Temperatures early in the morning are going to be in the 40s so for those camping out, make sure to have a good jacket with you and have an umbrella nearby as there is that very slight chance to see a shower in that area.”