Chance of thunderstorms possible for mountains as SoCal heat subsides

The oppressive heat wave that's scorched Southern California in recent days will come to an end this weekend, making way for milder temperatures and even the chance of thunderstorms for our mountains.

Temperatures will feel more mellow across the Southland on Saturday and Sunday before another warming trend returns in the middle of next week, NBC4 Meteorologist Melissa Magee said in her forecast.

"We’ll see some slight cooling as we head into our weekend and some monsoonal showers and pop-up thunderstorms for our mountains," she said.

On Friday, the U.S. Four Corners (Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah) were met with wet weather, which may make its way west into our region.

"There’s a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and that moisture is helping to fuel some pop-up thunderstorms as we head into our weekend, especially for our mountains," Magee said.

Isolated showers are possible Saturday evening, beginning as early as 4 p.m.

There will be some cooling each day through the middle of next week before another warming trend develops the following week, forecasters said.

The city and county of Los Angeles have both offered cooling centers for people who needed a place to escape the heat. To find out the status and remaining locations, click here. The city of Los Angeles has four "augmented" cooling centers that will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through at least Thursday. The centers are located at:

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles;

Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City;

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.; and

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles.

City officials also noted that climate stations are available for the homeless on Skid Row, offering cold beverages, shade and seating. The stations are on Towne Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets; and at San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets. Another station will be open by July 16 at Fifth and Maple Streets.

The homeless can also visit the ReFresh Spot, 544 Towne Ave. The facility is open 24 hours a day, providing drinking water, restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.