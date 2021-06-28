Driver Shot and Killed at End of San Fernando Valley Chase

A chase ended with gunfire on a freeway ramp late Monday morning in the San Fernando Valley.

The chase in the San Fernando Valley ended on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway at Terra Bella Street in Arleta. Video showed a car on an embankment at the exit.

The chase began after a traffic violation, police said. LAPD Lt. Raul Jovel told reporters near the shooting scene that the pursuit began on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, where officers spotted a blue Honda.

"They saw the driver commit a traffic violation,'' Jovel said. "They tried to pull the vehicle over. The driver fled, resulting in a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit entered the northbound 5 Freeway, where the driver exited here on the offramp to Terra Bella.

The man lost control of the car on the freeway exit.

"As soon as the car came to rest, the driver exited the car armed with a handgun,

resulting in an officer-involved shooting," Jovel said.

At least one officer fired, fatally wounding the man. The driver was transported to a hospitalized in grave condition and later died, police said.

Officers recovered a handgun from the scene, the LAPD said.

The freeway ramp was closed for the investigation.