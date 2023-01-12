A damaged stretch of road in Chatsworth remains closed due to an expansive sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles during this week's torrential rainfall.

The sinkhole on Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway northeast of Los Angeles, developed late Monday night as rain drenched Southern California for hours. Estimated at about 40 feet deep, the hole extends across both lanes on the road near the freeway overpass.

Firefighters and other first responders rescued a woman and girl who were in a vehicle when it fell into the hole Monday night as it filled with water.

Fire-rescue personnel used a high-angle rope and an aerial ladder positioned over the sinkhole to lower a firefighter down to the girl and woman. They were secured with harness and raised to the surface.

The crumpled vehicles -- one landed on top of the other -- were removed using heavy construction equipment.

Two cars were swallowed into a sinkhole in the Chatsworth area Monday night. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on Jan. 9, 2023.

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved $500,000 in emergency funding on Tuesday for repairs. Another $450,000 was approved for storm repairs to Mulholland Drive between Summit Circle and Bowmont Drive, where part of the hillside collapsed next to the canyon road.

Southern California will stay dry Thursday and Friday, allowing cleanup efforts to continue after the powerful winter storm brought several inches of rain to the region. Clouds return Friday before more rain this weekend and early next week.