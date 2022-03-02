Father, Three-Year-Old Child Dead After Pickup Slams Into Long Beach Home in Hit-and-Run

A three-year-old child and her 42-year-old father are dead, after a pickup truck slammed into the wall of a bedroom in Long Beach during a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

Authorities are now looking for the driver, who took off after the crash.

Plywood boards were placed over the huge hole left in the Long Beach house after the vehicle careened through the wall of the building around 10 p.m. on Monday.

According to preliminary investigation by Long Beach police, the 2014 Dodge pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound on Rose Street, when it went off the road.

The home is just off the 91 Freeway, at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Rose Avenue, and close to the street.

The crash was forceful enough that the truck was actually inside the bedroom on the other side of the wall, where the three-year-old girl was located.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The driver, described as a man between 20 and 25 years old, fled the scene.

The toddler was underneath the pickup truck after it went through the wall. Authorities were able to take her to the local hospital, where she was treated but sadly did not survive critical injuries.

Her 42-year-old father also died as a result of the crash.

A family of four lived in the home, police told NBC4. The mother and the toddler's 9-year-old brother were not injured.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released, pending notification of their relatives.