Chipotle

Chipotle Pledges 250,000 Free Burritos to Health Care Workers

Medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday it is giving away 250,000 burritos to health care workers and inviting people to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall on the Newport Beach-based restaurant chain's website.

Participants can comment with a message of appreciation and tag a "health care hero" on Chipotle's Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts, and view the virtual thank you wall.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Medical professionals can sign up to receive a free burrito starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Amazon.com Inc. Apr 22

Chipotle Stuns Wall Street With Quesadilla-Fueled Earnings Win: CNBC After Hours

AT&T Inc. Apr 22

What to Watch Today: U.S. Stock Futures Steady After a Wall Street Comeback

Business Apr 21

Chipotle's Quesadillas Bring in New Customers, Contribute to Digital Sales Growth

Chipotle is also launching an egift card program that will support health care workers. Beginning tomorrow, the brand will match 10% of special egift card purchases through May 9 and donate the funds -- up to a maximum of $250,000 -- to the American Nurses Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association.

In 2020, Chipotle donated 200,000 burritos to healthcare facilities across the country and set up a program to donate 10% of egift card purchases to Direct Relief, an organization working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health care workers in the U.S. and around the world.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer.

Chipotle operates more than 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It's the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its locations.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Chipotle
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us