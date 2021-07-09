605 Freeway

CHP Death Investigation Closes Part of 605 Freeway

Lanes were closed in the Carson area after a driver was found dead in a SUV.

CHP offices at the scene of a death investigation on the 605 Freeway in Hawaiian Gardens.
NBCLA

A California Highway Patrol investigation closed part of the 605 Freeway Friday morning in southern Los Angeles County.

Details about the death investigation were not immediately available. Aerial video showed CHP officers on the side of the freeway near a SUV in which one person was found dead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Details about a cause of death were not immdiately availble.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

road closures 4 mins ago

Map: Westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar Will Be Closed All Weekend

malibu 2 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Remote Area Near Malibu

Lanes are closed on the northbound 605 Freeway at Carson Street.

Refresh this page for updates. 

This article tagged under:

605 FreewayCHP
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us