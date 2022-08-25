Temecula

CHP Investigating Possible Road Rage Incident After Crash in Temecula Kills One

Two cars slammed into each other, ejecting one of the drivers.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol is looking into whether a case of road rage may have led to a deadly crash in Temecula on Wednesday.

The crash took place just after 8 p.m. along the southbound 15 Freeway.

Two cars slammed into each other, ejecting one of the drivers. The ejected driver was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

Officers say the other driver is cooperating, and did not appear to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California.

Several lanes of traffic on the 15 Freeway were shut down overnight after the crash, but have since reopened.

Neither driver has been identified by police. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

