CHP officer injured in rollover crash in Willowbrook

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

An officer with the California Highway Patrol was hospitalized following a rollover crash on the 105 Freeway early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Wilmington Avenue in Willowbrook

Debris was seen all scattered across the road and the CHP patrol car was upside down.

The crash affected traffic in the area as drivers were limited to one lane.

It was not clear what caused the crash.

